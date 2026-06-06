HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Security tightened outside CJP founder Dipke's Maha home

Sat, 06 June 2026
Share:
13:20
image
Police have stepped up security at the residence of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in Waluj MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra, an officer said on Saturday.

He said the security cover has been expanded to avoid unnecessary crowding as Dipke arrives in India.

"If there is a need to deploy more manpower, we will do so after a review," said DCP (Zone 1) Pankaj Atulkar.

He said Dipke's parents are not currently staying at their house in the Waluj area.

"They are not in contact with me," he said, while refusing to share further details.

Meanwhile, the MIDC Waluj police station incharge officer said that one guard had been stationed at Dipke's residence earlier. "We have deployed a team of ten policemen with one officer now," he added.

Dipke arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

The group has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, has described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Ready to sacrifice...: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar stir
Ready to sacrifice...: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar stir

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, while...

Suryakumar dropped! Shreyas Iyer India's new T20 captain
Suryakumar dropped! Shreyas Iyer India's new T20 captain

Shreyas Iyer has been named India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav signalling a new era for Indian T20I cricket.

LIVE! Security tightened outside CJP founder Dipke's Maha home
LIVE! Security tightened outside CJP founder Dipke's Maha home

Sooryavanshi shatters Sachin's record: India call-up at just 15
Sooryavanshi shatters Sachin's record: India call-up at just 15

15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his first call-up to the Indian national cricket team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, following a stellar IPL 2026 season and an impressive U19 World...

India vs Afg Test Updates: Sudharsan out for 81; India 2 down
India vs Afg Test Updates: Sudharsan out for 81; India 2 down

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO