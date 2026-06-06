Security beefed up in Delhi for Cockroach party stir

07:47

Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations ahead of a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials said.



Earlier this month, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi. He also urged supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6.



Sources said the police have not received any formal request seeking permission for the proposed protest, but are making security arrangements based on inputs available through social media monitoring and other channels.



More than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of preventive security measures, sources said.



Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.



Police teams have also been deployed at key intersections, marketplaces, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order, they said.



Multiple layers of barricades have been put up outside the international airport precinct as part of heightened security measures, while vehicle-checking drives have been intensified at border points and on major routes leading to central Delhi, officials said.



As part of these arrangements, heavy deployment of police personnel was witnessed at the Delhi airport and adjoining areas on Friday. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, briefed field staff and reviewed security arrangements.



According to police sources, senior officers reviewed the security situation during a high-level meeting on Friday and directed field units to remain vigilant. District police units have been asked to keep adequate reserve forces on standby and closely monitor developments.



The force is also coordinating with intelligence agencies and other security stakeholders to assess the situation and ensure preparedness, officials said.



Police maintained that adequate arrangements were in place to ensure public safety and smooth movement of commuters while keeping a close watch on any activity that could affect law and order in the city.



Originally launched as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, referring to certain individuals as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing last month, CJP has since taken the shape of an organised campaign, with significant followers online.