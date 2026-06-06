Received police okay for protest: Cockroach party

09:56

Amid heavy security arrangements, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced on Saturday that it has received permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.



The Saturday protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.



CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, and other supporters in the national capital received permission from the Delhi Police to protest at Jantar Mantar.



Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement.



"The police officials met him at the airport, and the Cockroach Janta Party now asks protesters to arrive directly at Jantar Mantar, not to the Parliament Street Police Station," the CJP said in a statement. -- PTI