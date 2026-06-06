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Punjab: 7 killed after pick-up vehicle collides with truck in Ferozepur

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Seven people were killed, and over 10 sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle collided with a truck here on Saturday, the police said.

The accident occurred near Jangawala Mor on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road.

Around 25 people were travelling in the pick-up vehicle and were going from Jalalabad to Beas in Amritsar, the police said.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur. Those critically injured were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, the police said. -- PTI

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