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PM chairs Economic Advisory Council meeting amid ME crisis

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the prime minister and discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth amid global turmoil.

Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were also discussed, official sources said.

The prime minister and the EAC-PM members discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth in times of global turmoil, they said.

The members also gave their assessment of the impact of the West Asia conflict on India and the world. -- PTI

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