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Penguin won't distribute Joe Sacco's book on Muzaffarnagar riots

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Journalist and author Joe Sacco's graphic novel on Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 will not be distributed in India, Penguin Random House India said on Saturday.

Originally published by Penguin UK in 2025, The Once and Future Riot was expected to hit the Indian market by August-September this year.

According to a spokesperson at Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the decision was taken after "taking into account local legal, regulatory, commercial, and market considerations".

"As part of our standard process, titles are reviewed before decisions are made on import or distribution in India, taking into account local legal, regulatory, commercial, and market considerations. Matters relevant to the Indian market were shared with the originating publisher in the ordinary course," the spokesperson told PTI.

They added that it was "a routine publishing and distribution review, not an assessment of the author's views or the merits of the work".

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the publisher has pulled the plug on the book's distribution over "an inaccurate map" and that "no changes are forthcoming" from the originating publisher.

"We have decided there will be no distribution of the book due to these red flags not being attended to," according to the news report quoting Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House (PRH) India.

The novelist has received critical acclaim for his illustration of conflict in Gaza, Palestine and the Balkans in his earlier books.

In his latest book, Sacco chronicles the 2013 communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar that allegedly left over 60 dead and more than 40,000 displaced.

The book's imported copies are available on some online platforms. -- PTI

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