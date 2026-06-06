'Peddi' director apologises over Jahnvi Kapoor's scenes after backlash

13:52

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana on Saturday issued a public apology following criticism over portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character in his recently released film, Peddi, and said the team has taken audience feedback "seriously" and will make necessary changes.



The Telugu sports-action drama, headlined by Ram Charan, found itself at the centre of controversy after a section of audiences criticised the film for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes between Charan and Kapoor.



One scene in particular, where Charan's character uses a power cut as cover to forcefully kiss Kapoor's character Achiyyamma, has drawn the sharpest criticism, with many viewers online terming the sequence "sexual assault".



In a statement shared on X, Babu Sana said cinema should "entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences" and must not make anyone feel "uncomfortable or disrespected".



"We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," the director wrote.



"I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise," he added.



The director said the team has reviewed the feedback and decided to make changes to the concerned portions.



"Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities," he said.



Sana, who earlier made Uppena, reiterated his commitment to responsible storytelling.



"Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values," he said, thanking audiences for sharing their views "honestly and sincerely".



Kapoor has not addressed the controversy surrounding her role in Peddi.



Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community.



The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles.



Released on June 4, the movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences. -- PTI