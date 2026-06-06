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Overnight heavy rains cause waterlogging, uprooting of trees in parts of Kerala

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Overnight heavy rains that lashed various parts of Kerala continued on Saturday morning, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging houses in the process and throwing normal life into disarray in parts of the state.

A tree fell on a temporary shed, destroying it and killing a 29-year-old man sleeping under it in Thrissur's Manaloor, a fire and rescue services official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), a day ago, had issued a red alert in five districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- and an orange alert in six districts for Saturday.

In view of the red alert, entry to tourist trekking spots and night travel on hilly roads as well as quarrying activities have been prohibited in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. -- PTI

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