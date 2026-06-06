'Only a beginning': Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest

15:52

Environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk has joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.





Addressing the gathering, Wangchuk said that the demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was "only the beginning", adding that the bigger goal is to reform the education system.





"The demand for resignation is only the beginning. Our primary objective is to reform the education system as a whole. Exam irregularities and paper leaks are merely symptoms of a much deeper problem. The entire system requires comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality education for all," he said.