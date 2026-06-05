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Now civic jolt to TMC as chairman, 5 councillors join Cong

Sat, 06 June 2026
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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee/File image
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee/File image
The Trinamool Congress suffered another setback on Friday as the chairman and five councillors of the Mekhliganj Municipality in Cooch Behar district quit the party and joined the Congress, handing control of the civic body to the opposition outfit.

The development in the northern part of the state comes amid continuing political turbulence within the TMC following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections at the hands of the BJP and a series of defections that have rattled the party's organisational structure across the state.

Mekhliganj Municipality, which has nine wards, was until recently controlled by the TMC, with eight councillors belonging to the party and one to the BJP.

With chairman Prabhat Patni and five other councillors switching sides, the Congress has now emerged as the majority force in the civic body, effectively wresting control of the municipality from the TMC.

One councillor, however, has indicated that he would continue to remain with the TMC.

Speaking after joining the Congress, Patni said more defections could follow.

"I joined the Congress from its Kolkata office. After I return to Mekhliganj, two more councillors will formally join the Congress," he claimed. -- PTI

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