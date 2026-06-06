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NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar supports CJP protest

Sat, 06 June 2026
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NCP-SP general secretary Rohit Pawar on Saturday extended support to the agitation led by Cockroach Janta Party against alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement, participated in a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, which was held under heavy security and joined by scores of youth.

In a statement, Pawar said the overwhelming response to the protest reflected growing resentment among the country's youth against the Centre's policies and the alleged mismanagement of key examinations.

"The unprecedented participation of young people in the agitation shows the simmering discontent among the youth. The irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations, along with several wrong policies of the Central government, have directly affected the younger generation and triggered widespread anger," he said.

Rohit, a grandnephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, said he fully supported the movement which seeks to safeguard the interests of students and young people.

The NCP-SP leader also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examinations. -- PTI

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