Moderate quake hits Himachal districts; tremors felt in neighbouring states

09:52

The depth of the earthquake, which struck about 40 km from Dharamsala near the Kangra- Chamba border at 10:04 pm, was 5 km, the meteorological office said, adding that the epicentre was located near Dhar Godoi in Kangra.



People in Dharamsala and nearby areas ran out of their houses in panic after the tremors were felt, though no loss of life or property has been reported from any part of the state so far, officials said.





The Kangra and Chamba districts fall under Seismic Zone 5, a high-damage risk zone.





Tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana, reports said. -- PTI

Tremors were felt in parts of Kangra, Chamba and adjoining districts of Himachal Pradesh after a 5.0 magnitude earthquake of moderate intensity hit the region on Friday night.