Maoist held in Jharkhand's Latehar

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided his village, Bajrimari-Belgarha, under the Chandwa Police Station limits and apprehended him on Thursday, Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said.



"We have arrested Mukesh Ganjhu, a close aide of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist). Nine criminal cases are pending against him at various police stations in Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and other districts," he said.





The arrested red rebel was accused of being involved in the incidents of arson near Kathpuliya in the Chandwa Police Station area in 2022 and at the Lapra bridge in 2023, the SP said.





He was also wanted in the 2023 murder of Pradyumn Yadav, a member of the 'Van Raksha Samiti' in Jamuari village, Gaurav said. -- PTI

A 32-year-old member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.