Mallikarjun Kharge declares assets worth Rs 38.76 cr in RS affidavit

19:41

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has declared total assets worth Rs 38.76 crore in his Rajya Sabha nomination affidavit filed in Bengaluru .



In his affidavit, Kharge has declared movable assets worth Rs 11.37 crore, comprising Rs 6.60 crore in his own name, Rs 4.41 crore in his wife Radha Bai's name, and Rs 36.09 lakh held under a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).



The affidavit shows that Kharge has immovable assets worth Rs 8.31 crore, his wife has immovable assets worth Rs 9.86 crore, and the HUF holds immovable assets worth Rs 9.22 crore, taking the total immovable assets to Rs 27.39 crore.



Totally, the movable assets and immovable assets together amount to total assets worth Rs 38.76 crore, as per the affidavit.



Besides these, Kharge and his wife together possess gold jewellery and silverware valued at approximately Rs 2.04 cr, it stated.



The affidavit showed that the couple also own agricultural lands in Kalaburagi and other properties in Bengaluru.



According to the affidavit, Kharge has declared a self liability of Rs 10 lakh. It also mentions five pending criminal cases against him, with four FIRs registered in Assam relating to allegations that statements made during political speeches promoted enmity.



Kharge filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.



The nomination papers were submitted to the Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi. -- PTI