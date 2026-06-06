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Infosys CEO Highest Paid Indian IT Executive

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary inched up 2.5 per cent to Rs 82.6 crore in the last financial year, compared to Rs 80.6 crore the year ealier, according to the company's annual report.

Parekh's pay consisted of a base salary of Rs 7.97 crore, retiral benefits of Rs 53 lakh, bonus of Rs 23.35 crore, and perquisites of Rs 50.75 crore due to his stock options. All the components saw an uptick from the year before.

Last year, he earned a base salary of Rs 7.45 crore, retirals of Rs 49 lakh, bonus of Rs 23.1 crore, and perquisites of Rs 49.5 crore due to his stock options.

Parekh, a former Capgemini veteran, is the highest paid executive in the Indian IT services industry.

Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan's salary rose 6 per cent to Rs 28.1 crore.

The ratio of median remuneration of the Infosys CEO to that of the employees decreased to 742 last year from 752 a year earlier. Parekh was granted 361,575 restricted stock units (RSU) in 2026.

The CEO salary raise, though minimal this time, comes at a time when other employees are yet to get their annual hikes from April due to volatile and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

--Avik Das, Business Standard

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