HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat: Five killed as car crashes into dumper truck on highway

Sat, 06 June 2026
Share:
10:38
image
Five persons were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Morbi district of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Charadwa village on the Morbi-Halvad Highway at 9:30 PM on Friday when the dumper truck was crossing the road, said a Halvad police station official.

A heavy excavator machine was used to extricate the injured persons from the mangled remains of the car.

Out of seven persons travelling in the car, three died on the spot, and two others succumbed to their injuries late at night during treatment at a hospital in Rajkot, he said, adding that two persons were shifted to Rajkot Hospital in serious condition.

The deceased occupants included Paresh Dhadheya (24), who was injured in a bike accident earlier and was being taken to a hospital from Ranchhorgadh in Bhalvad taluka.

Other deceased are identified as Premji Dhadheya, a taluka panchayat member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Suresh Siroya (47), Viram Dadheya (28), and Bharat Dadheya (39). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Received police okay for protest: Cockroach party
LIVE! Received police okay for protest: Cockroach party

India vs Afg Test Updates: India off to a watchful start on Day 1
India vs Afg Test Updates: India off to a watchful start on Day 1

CJP founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful stir
CJP founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful stir

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains...

'An Earthquake Is Coming In Maharashtra Politics'
'An Earthquake Is Coming In Maharashtra Politics'

'Delimitation is scheduled for 2028. No matter how much the BJP currently depends on the Shinde Sena or NCP factions, it may not need them after delimitation.'

Annamalai's movement sees 10 lakh registrations in 10 hrs
Annamalai's movement sees 10 lakh registrations in 10 hrs

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai's newly launched political movement titled 'Idhu Namma lyakkam' (This Is Our Movement) attracted over 10 lakh members registered within 10 hours of its launch after he formally...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO