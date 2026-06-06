Gujarat: Five killed as car crashes into dumper truck on highway

10:38

Five persons were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Morbi district of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.



The accident occurred near Charadwa village on the Morbi-Halvad Highway at 9:30 PM on Friday when the dumper truck was crossing the road, said a Halvad police station official.



A heavy excavator machine was used to extricate the injured persons from the mangled remains of the car.



Out of seven persons travelling in the car, three died on the spot, and two others succumbed to their injuries late at night during treatment at a hospital in Rajkot, he said, adding that two persons were shifted to Rajkot Hospital in serious condition.



The deceased occupants included Paresh Dhadheya (24), who was injured in a bike accident earlier and was being taken to a hospital from Ranchhorgadh in Bhalvad taluka.



Other deceased are identified as Premji Dhadheya, a taluka panchayat member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Suresh Siroya (47), Viram Dadheya (28), and Bharat Dadheya (39). -- PTI