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Delhi hotel fire: 5 successfully weaned off ventilators; one remains on life support

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Five patients injured in the Delhi hotel fire and undergoing treatment at Max Hospital's Saket complex were successfully taken off ventilator support on Saturday, while one patient remains on life support, the hospital said.

According to the hospital, all five patients who were weaned off ventilators are stable and showing signs of improvement.

A total of 15 patients are currently admitted at the hospital, including 13 international patients affected by the fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The hospital said 14 patients are undergoing treatment, and the condition of all of them remains stable.

All patients are recovering well and continue to receive comprehensive medical care, close monitoring and multidisciplinary support to ensure the best possible outcomes, the hospital said. -- PTI

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