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'Cockroaches don't fear': Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party founder, speaks to supporters at Janata Mantar. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party founder, speaks to supporters at Janata Mantar. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Leading the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party, said, "The youth of the country will no longer fear, they will fight. Cockroaches don't even fear, they never die either."

Hundreds of people, mostly young individuals, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.
 
The majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals.
 
Scores of students gathered at the venue, chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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