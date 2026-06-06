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Cockroach Janta Party founder lands in Delhi, urges peaceful stir

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta PartyCourtesy X
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta PartyCourtesy X
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace."

"Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he said.

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

The group has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. -- PTI

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