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CJP begins stir in Delhi, demands Pradhan's resignation

Sat, 06 June 2026
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10:33
The crowd at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after Cockroach Janta Party's call for protest./ANI Photo
The crowd at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after Cockroach Janta Party's call for protest./ANI Photo
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday began its protest at Jantar Mantar against the recent NEET 2026 paper leak and the alleged irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protestors pressed on their demand, raising slogans, "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan step down). We asked for 'Make in India', you gave us 'Leak in India'."

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived in New Delhi from Boston in the United States (US) to lead a protest here. Dipke was seen at the airport holding a book of Dr BR Ambedkar's autobiography.

"With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," the official CJP handle "Coakroach is Back" had posted on X.

In a separate post on X, CJP claimed that Delhi Police granted permission for their protest at Jantar Mantar. They added that their demonstration is aimed at pressuring Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. -- ANI

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