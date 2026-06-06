Centre shouldn't underestimate the 'cockroach': Uddhav

17:46

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Centre must listen to the youth who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam-related lapses and should not underestimate them.



In a post on Facebook, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut put out Thackeray's message which said youth are the future of the country and they are protesting in scorching heat. It is improper to deny them justice and address them as "cockroach".



The NEET paper leak has destroyed lives of lakhs of youth and they are protesting, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.



"The government has to listen the voice of youth and should not underestimate the cockroach. The is the signal given by the protestors at Jantar Mantar," Thackeray said.



School students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents were among those who gathered at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday for a protest organised by the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).



The CJP emerged as a youth-led online movement following allegations of irregularities in several examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CUET, CBSE-linked examinations and SSC recruitment processes. PTI PR BNM



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