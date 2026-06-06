HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre shouldn't underestimate the 'cockroach': Uddhav

Sat, 06 June 2026
Share:
17:46
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Centre must listen to the youth who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam-related lapses and should not underestimate them.

In a post on Facebook, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut put out Thackeray's message which said youth are the future of the country and they are protesting in scorching heat. It is improper to deny them justice and address them as "cockroach".

The NEET paper leak has destroyed lives of lakhs of youth and they are protesting, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"The government has to listen the voice of youth and should not underestimate the cockroach. The is the signal given by the protestors at Jantar Mantar," Thackeray said.

School students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents were among those who gathered at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday for a protest organised by the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The CJP emerged as a youth-led online movement following allegations of irregularities in several examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CUET, CBSE-linked examinations and SSC recruitment processes. PTI PR BNM

06061630

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy
LIVE! 3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy

'Those who study are left behind, those who pay get through'
'Those who study are left behind, those who pay get through'

Students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants, and parents gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for a protest organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), expressing deep concerns over recurring examination...

6 detained at CJP stir for 'attempting to create disturbance'
6 detained at CJP stir for 'attempting to create disturbance'

Delhi Police detained six people at Jantar Mantar to prevent clashes during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest, involving hundreds of students and young professionals, demanded the resignation of Union...

Ready to sacrifice...: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar stir
Ready to sacrifice...: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar stir

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, while...

Putin: Sanctions threat on India will 'boomerang' under Modi
Putin: Sanctions threat on India will 'boomerang' under Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that any attempts to undermine India's sovereignty through 'threats of sanctions' would 'boomerang immediately' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting India's sovereign...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO