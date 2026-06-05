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CBSE extends Class 12 verification, re-evaluation deadline till June 7

Sat, 06 June 2026
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The CBSE on Friday extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets by one day till June 7.

The move comes after several students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE's post-result services portal launched on June 2.

"In the interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process," the board said in a post on X.

The previous deadline of June 6 (midnight) has now been extended to June 7 (midnight), it said.

"Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly," it added.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their board exam evaluation. -- PTI

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