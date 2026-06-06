Bihar hospital fire: Toll rises to 7, registration of medical facility suspended

17:50

The toll in the Muzaffarpur hospital fire tragedy rose to seven, with one more patient succumbing on Saturday, an official said.



The registration of the private hospital, where the fire incident on late Wednesday night led to the death of patients admitted to the ICU, has been suspended.



Five deaths occurred on Thursday when smoke filled the ICU after a short circuit, and the staff allegedly ran away, leaving the patients in the lurch. The sixth individual died during treatment on Friday.



A Muzaffarpur district official said that one person identified as Anjani Kumar Singh, who had been rescued from the ICU, died on Saturday. Singh was a resident of Parri Village in Muzaffarpur district.



Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said, "In view of the hospital management's disregard for safety standards and negligence, the Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur has suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect."



The civil surgeon directed the hospital management to submit a factual explanation, along with the necessary records and evidence, within seven days, in this regard, he added.



Three hospital staff members were arrested in connection with the fire incident.



All the deaths were caused by asphyxiation, and no burnt injuries, Director General (Fire) Shobha Ahotkar had said on Thursday. -- PTI