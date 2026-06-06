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Annamalai's movement sees over 10 lakh registrations in 10 hours

Sat, 06 June 2026
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Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's newly launched political movement titled 'Idhu Namma lyakkam' (This Is Our Movement) attracted over 10 lakh members registered within 10 hours of its launch after he formally quit the BJP on Friday.

In a post on X, Annamalai said, "Our political movement has achieved a milestone, with over 10 lakh volunteers registering within just 10 hours. This extraordinary response is a powerful reflection of the growing belief in our shared vision and collective mission. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual who has placed their trust in this movement."

BJP members and volunteers offered prayers and participated in special rituals at Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram for the success and strengthening of K Annamalai's 'Idhu Namma Iyakkam' movement.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party today.

In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party.

"I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time," he said.

"After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he added.

The development comes three days after Annamalai visited New Delhi, where he met with BJP chief Nabin, the party's General Secretary BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speculation related to Annamalai starting a new political party grew after the BJP's big loss in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, where the party managed to secure a mere 3 per cent vote share while contesting on 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.

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