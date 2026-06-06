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Allahabad HC introduces austerity measures to reduce fuel consumption

Sat, 06 June 2026
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In a bid to promote resource efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, the Allahabad high court has introduced a series of austerity measures for its principal seat at Prayagraj and the Lucknow Bench.

The measures have been rolled out by the Allahabad HC chief justice, pursuant to a letter from the Chief Justice of India and an office memorandum from the Government of India, with a focus on optimising vehicle usage and expanding digital infrastructure for court and 
administrative functions.

To ensure optimum utilisation of fuel, the registry officers have resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves. The employees across all cadres from class one to class four have been asked to pool cars or vehicles.

Furthermore, the administration has advised the staff to maximise their use of public transport wherever feasible.

Additionally, efforts will be made to convene the meetings of the committees comprising the chairman/members from the Allahabad and Lucknow benches through video-conferencing (VC)/online mode. 

To facilitate such meetings, a co-presenting officer may be appointed. -- PTI

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