6 detained during Cockroach Party stir at Jantar Mantar

14:36

Six people were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday to prevent a possible confrontation between two groups during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said.



The detentions were made as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order after police received inputs about the possibility of tensions between supporters and opposers of the online movement, they said.



Officials noted that the preventive detentions were made to help ensure the demonstration concluded peacefully without any major law-and-order issues.



The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, drew hundreds of participants, mostly students and young professionals, who gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.



Officials stated that the six individuals were taken into preventive custody when they were found attempting to create a disturbance near the protest site. Fortunately, the situation remained under control, and no incidents were reported.



A heavy security presence is being maintained at Jantar Mantar and other key locations in the national capital. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across New Delhi district and other sensitive areas, while additional security arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and border entry points.



Senior police officers are monitoring the situation on the ground, and barricades have been erected around the protest site to regulate the movement of participants and ensure separation between rival groups.



The protest witnessed participation from students wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers. Several school students attended the gathering along with their parents. Participants raised slogans seeking accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.



The CJP emerged as a youth-led online movement following allegations of irregularities in several examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CUET, CBSE-linked examinations and SSC recruitment processes. Over the past month, the group has mobilised support through social media campaigns demanding greater transparency and accountability in the conduct of examinations.



The Delhi Police had intensified security arrangements ahead of the protest amid concerns over large crowds and possible attempts by rival groups to disrupt the gathering. -- PTI