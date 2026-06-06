HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy

Sat, 06 June 2026
Share:
18:44
image
Three people who claimed to be members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were detained on Saturday as they tried to burn an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a protest in the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, police said.

The demonstrators held banners and placards denouncing the minister outside the Indira Bal Bihar, they said.

Around 11 am, the protesters allegedly began preparations to burn an effigy of Pradhan, when Station House Officer (Cantt) Sanjay Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot and detained three of them.

Rajat Chaudhary, Mohammad Afzal and Ankit Kumar were taken to the police station, while others dispersed.

Proceedings under preventive provisions related to breach of peace have been initiated against the detained individuals, and further legal action is being taken, the police said.

The Cockroach Janata Party is an online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy
LIVE! 3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy

'Those who study are left behind, those who pay get through'
'Those who study are left behind, those who pay get through'

Students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants, and parents gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for a protest organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), expressing deep concerns over recurring examination...

6 detained at CJP stir for 'attempting to create disturbance'
6 detained at CJP stir for 'attempting to create disturbance'

Delhi Police detained six people at Jantar Mantar to prevent clashes during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest, involving hundreds of students and young professionals, demanded the resignation of Union...

Ready to sacrifice...: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar stir
Ready to sacrifice...: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar stir

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, while...

Putin: Sanctions threat on India will 'boomerang' under Modi
Putin: Sanctions threat on India will 'boomerang' under Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that any attempts to undermine India's sovereignty through 'threats of sanctions' would 'boomerang immediately' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting India's sovereign...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO