3 CJP 'members' detained for trying to burn Pradhan's effigy

18:44

Three people who claimed to be members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were detained on Saturday as they tried to burn an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a protest in the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur , police said.



The demonstrators held banners and placards denouncing the minister outside the Indira Bal Bihar, they said.



Around 11 am, the protesters allegedly began preparations to burn an effigy of Pradhan, when Station House Officer (Cantt) Sanjay Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot and detained three of them.



Rajat Chaudhary, Mohammad Afzal and Ankit Kumar were taken to the police station, while others dispersed.



Proceedings under preventive provisions related to breach of peace have been initiated against the detained individuals, and further legal action is being taken, the police said.



The Cockroach Janata Party is an online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. -- PTI