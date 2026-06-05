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Will restart war if Iran kills US troops: Trump

Fri, 05 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership.Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there."

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the House of Representatives for a "meaningless vote" designed to force him to end the Iran war and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an "unpatriotic thing."

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to halt Trump from taking further military action against Iran. Four Republicans also joined Democrats to vote against Trump to support the resolution, which was passed by 215 votes to 208, and now heads to the Senate.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that those who voted against him would rather see the country "fail" than give him another victory.

He said, "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that's a whole other story - They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT." -- ANI

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