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Will launch new party, fight polls in TN, says Annamalai

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Annamalai announced the news on X
Annamalai announced the news on X
K Annamalai, who quit the BJP on Friday, said his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media address, Annamalai, who had been with the BJP for about six years, said: "I have quit BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics."

The goals are bigger and more people have to be taken along and "from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement,' he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state.

The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said. PTI

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