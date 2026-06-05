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'Thank you! India stood shoulder to shoulder with us': Iran

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Kashmiris have been donating for the Iranian cause
Kashmiris have been donating for the Iranian cause
Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammed Fathali, has expressed gratitude to the people of India for their support and solidarity during the West Asia conflict, when Iran lost its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Addressing an event in New Delhi on Thursday, Mohammed Fathali said that Indians stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Iranians, expressing their deep sympathy and offering their condolences, during what he called a "period of crisis".

He thanked citizens of India, regardless of their religious affiliations, reflecting on the deep bond between the two civilisations.

"During this severe period of crisis at a time when we are mourning the loss of not just one, but two of our leaders, the people of this entire country stood by us. They stood shoulder to shoulder with us, expressing their deep sympathy and offering their condolences. People came forward and shared in our sorrow. For this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of India--to the citizens of this nation, regardless of their religious affiliation," he said in the event at the Iran Culture House Program

Large mourning processions were held all across India after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US strikes on February 28. The Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir also launched a donation campaign for Iran during the West Asia conflict.

India has expressed deep concern over the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region and urged for dialogue and diplomacy for an early end to the conflict. -- ANI

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