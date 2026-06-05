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Suvendu Adhikari's aide murder case: CBI arrests two from UP

Fri, 05 June 2026
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A view of the vehicle belonging to Chandranath Routh, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
A view of the vehicle belonging to Chandranath Routh, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two accused in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Vikas Mishra and Golu Singh, were arrested from Lucknow and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, respectively, during searches conducted by the agency, they said.

Officials said Mishra was apprehended from a hotel in Lucknow, while Singh was arrested from Ballia.

In a related development, another accused in the case, Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias Monu, surrendered before a Gangsters Act court in Ballia on Thursday and was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

Monu, a history-sheeter facing 12 criminal cases, is also wanted in the Rath murder case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to local police.

Rath was serving as the executive assistant to Adhikari, who was then the BJP's principal face in West Bengal and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, when he was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely fought West Bengal Assembly Polls results.

The incident took place on a public road in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram. Rath sustained critical injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. -- PTI

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