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Smart borders with cutting-edge tech soon: Amit Shah

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government's "smart border" project is in the final stage, and the new security grid will feature cutting-edge tech, local administration and border sentinels.

Shah, addressing BSF personnel at Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura, said wherever troops of the force is deployed, "we will build smart borders there".

"Smart borders will be introduced soon with a new security grid to include cutting-edge tech, local administration and border sentinels," the home minister said.

"The concept of smart border will be implemented in seven to eight places of the country as a pilot project. I request the Union home secretary and the director general of the BSF to visit border areas, and hold talks," Shah said.

Shah said every border has its own challenges, from human trafficking and arms smuggling to drug supply, "but the BSF jawans do their best to face these challenges".

"To make India a 'viksit' (developed) nation by 2047, we have to stop the entry of fake notes, human trafficking and drugs smuggling from across the borders," the senior BJP leader said. -- PTI

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