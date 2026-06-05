Six still on ventilator after Delhi hotel fire: Hospital

17:15

Six patients injured in the recent hotel fire in south Delhi remain on ventilator support, though all of them are stable and showing signs of improvement, Max Hospital in Saket said on Friday.



Sources added that the six patients are foreign nationals.



The hospital said a total of 15 patients are currently admitted at its Saket complex, of whom 13 are international patients.



According to the hospital, nine patients are admitted in the ICU and wards, and the overall condition of all those undergoing treatment remains stable.



The hospital further said that two injured international patients were brought to its emergency department from another hospital on June 3, the day of the fire incident.



Both patients were discharged on the evening of June 4, it said.



"All admitted patients are recovering, and the hospital continues to provide comprehensive medical care and regular monitoring to ensure the best possible outcomes," the hospital said in a statement.



Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Wednesday. -- PTI