HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Six still on ventilator after Delhi hotel fire: Hospital

Fri, 05 June 2026
Share:
17:15
image
Six patients injured in the recent hotel fire in south Delhi remain on ventilator support, though all of them are stable and showing signs of improvement, Max Hospital in Saket said on Friday.

Sources added that the six patients are foreign nationals.

The hospital said a total of 15 patients are currently admitted at its Saket complex, of whom 13 are international patients.

According to the hospital, nine patients are admitted in the ICU and wards, and the overall condition of all those undergoing treatment remains stable.

The hospital further said that two injured international patients were brought to its emergency department from another hospital on June 3, the day of the fire incident.

Both patients were discharged on the evening of June 4, it said.

"All admitted patients are recovering, and the hospital continues to provide comprehensive medical care and regular monitoring to ensure the best possible outcomes," the hospital said in a statement.

Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Wednesday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Office murder caught on CCTV, woman stabbed 30 times
LIVE! Office murder caught on CCTV, woman stabbed 30 times

After MLAs, will Mamata's MPs revolt next?
After MLAs, will Mamata's MPs revolt next?

Veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has suggested that the rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s legislative wing could extend to its Members of Parliament, following an unprecedented revolt by MLAs and the party's...

'Mamata's Comeback Is Impossible'
'Mamata's Comeback Is Impossible'

'Mamata was more feared than loved, and in politics when people start fearing you then they start hating you.''So Mamata's comeback now is impossible.'

2 suspected Ebola cases from Sudan, Uganda hospitalised
2 suspected Ebola cases from Sudan, Uganda hospitalised

A Sudanese national with fever was admitted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, taking the total number of Ebola-related admissions at the facility to two, officials said on Friday, while a 19-year-old woman from Uganda has...

Three killed after attack on Manipur village; houses burnt
Three killed after attack on Manipur village; houses burnt

Three people were killed and seven houses gutted in an armed attack in Loibol Khullen village, Kangpokpi district, Manipur. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the "heinous and cowardly"...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO