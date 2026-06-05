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Six held for attack on airport workers' union leader in Vile Parle

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Six persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking an airport workers' union leader in Vile Parle area of Mumbai, a police official said.

The car of Sarwar Mohammad, working president of Shiv Sena-affiliated All India Airports Aviation Employees Union, was attacked by a group near the airport at around 6pm on Thursday, the Vile Parle police station official said.

Six persons have been arrested and further probe is underway to find out the motive behind the incident, he added.

In a statement, the All India Airports Aviation Employees Union condemned the attack and urged police to conduct a thorough probe. -- PTI

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