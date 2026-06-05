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Rupee rises 81 paise to close at 94.93 against USD post RBI policy decision

Fri, 05 June 2026
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The rupee appreciated 81 paise to close at 94.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank announced measures to support foreign capital inflows and strengthen forex liquidity.

Forex traders said the announcements in the RBI policy boosted investor sentiments after the apex bank asserted that the country's forex reserves provide a sufficient buffer against external shocks.

The Reserve Bank on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.72, then touched an intraday high of 94.89 and finally ended the session at 94.93 (provisional), registering a rise of 81 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rose 2 paise to settle at 95.74 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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