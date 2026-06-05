Rahul Gandhi speaks to Ankita Bhandari's parents on video call, invites them to meet him

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Gandhi told them that they could come by themselves or bring someone along when their travel arrangements are made.





Bhandari's parents said the two of them would prefer to come together.





Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, who initiated the video call, assured Bhandari's parents that he would personally facilitate their meeting with Gandhi and asked them to share their convenient time.





Earlier, Gandhi was to address a public rally at the Kandolia ground in Pauri Garhwal district. His itinerary included a meeting with Bhandari's parents, but the visit had to be cancelled over adverse weather.





Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Pauri Garhwal district, was reported missing in September 2022. Her body was later found in a canal.





Investigations revealed that she was murdered for refusing her employer's demand to provide 'special' services to a VIP guest at the resort.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke through video call to the parents of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old receptionist of an Uttarakhand resort who was killed in September 2022.During the interaction, Bhandari's parents expressed their desire to meet the Congress leader.Gandhi assured them that they could visit him whenever they wished, and that Uttarakhand Congress leaders would make all the necessary arrangements for their travel.The high-profile murder case had triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand, leading to the arrest of three persons, including the resort owner. They were subsequently convicted of murder. --