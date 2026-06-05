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'Pakistan forever grateful to Trump for India ceasefire intervention'

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Pakistan will "forever remain grateful" to US President Donald Trump for his "timely" intervention in helping secure a ceasefire with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

Addressing a reception hosted by the US Embassy here on Thursday to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Shehbaz described Pakistan-US ties as a "true and special relationship" spanning nearly eight decades.

Referring to the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan last year, triggered by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the prime minister said Trump's intervention played a key role in ending hostilities.

"Last year, following India's unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident, it was President Trump's timely and most decisive intervention that resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India on May 10, last year," he claimed.

"We shall forever remain grateful to President Trump for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of people. In this context, he will always be remembered as a man of peace," Shehbaz said. -- PTI

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