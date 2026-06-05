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Odisha reels under intense heat; IMD forecasts rain for four days

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Parts of Odisha sizzled in extreme heat on Friday, with eight places, including Bhubaneswar, registering day temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting thunderstorm and rain for the next four days.

Boudh town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Sambalpur recorded a day temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bhubaneswar and Angul at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department said hot and humid weather was expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh on June 6.

However, thunderstorms along with lightning are expected in Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Gajapati districts. -- PTI

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