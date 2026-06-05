Now, Wipro staffer says she was told to convert

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Wipro Technologies on Friday issued a statement expressing its commitment to employee welfare, dignity and a safe workplace, while stating that it is fully cooperating with authorities in an ongoing matter under investigation in Pune.



The case pertains to allegations made by a former woman employee, who has alleged the company of religious harassment, workplace discrimination and forced resignation.



In its statement, the company said it follows a "zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct, discrimination, harassment, or actions that compromise an individual's fundamental rights and freedoms," adding that it has provided all relevant documents and information to the Pune Police.



Wipro Technologies further stated that, as the matter is under probe, it cannot comment on the specifics of the case and remains committed to maintaining a "safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace" for all employees.



The statement reads, "At Wipro, employee welfare, dignity, and respect are paramount. We maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct, discrimination, harassment, or actions that compromise an individual's fundamental rights and freedoms. We have been fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and have provided all relevant documents and information to the Pune Police. As the matter is currently under investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of the case. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace for all our employees."



The matter came into light after a woman formerly employed with the technology firm levelled allegations of religious harassment, workplace discrimination and forced resignation against the company, following which a complaint has been submitted to the Hinjawadi Police in Pune, and a legal notice has been served on Wipro Technologies.



The allegations were made during a press conference held in Pune by representatives of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, where the former employee detailed her claims regarding incidents that allegedly took place while she was employed at the company's Hinjawadi office.



According to the complainant, a female colleague allegedly pressured her on multiple occasions to convert to Islam and enter into a relationship with a Muslim man. She claimed that the colleague repeatedly made suggestions regarding her personal life and encouraged her to abandon her Hindu faith, stating that doing so would lead to a better lifestyle and opportunities abroad.



The former employee alleged that she objected to such remarks and subsequently restricted her interactions with the colleague to official work-related communication.



"The way these people trap women, Hindu women, and then force them, compel them, to either follow their ways or leave their jobs. Due to this forced situation, I had to hold this press conference. I have endured harassment and torture for 10 months. I had to bring this forward, and I also want to create awareness that if women are Hindu, we should at least take some steps for their protection. And this undercover process of religious conversion, the highlights of which we never get to know. We think we are just having a casual talk, while they are trying to trap you and make you accept conversion to Islam. When we talk to the company about these things, the company says these things don't happen in our company, and it's covered up," the complainant alleged. -- ANI