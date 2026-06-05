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Nothing to worry: DKS on brand new minister's resignation

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation over portfolio allocation would be resolved through discussions.

He even described the senior Congress leader as a close friend and valued colleague.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said Reddy's concerns related to the nature of the department allotted to him would be addressed and asserted that there was nothing to worry about.

"Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague and a senior leader. His concern is that he may not be able to work in a department that requires extensive travel, and he would like some other portfolio. I will discuss the matter with him and sort it out. There is nothing to worry about," the CM said.

Reddy had said that he was promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was made minister for Major and Medium Irrigation projects. PTI

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