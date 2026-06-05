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More than 1,000 Indians deported from US in 2026: MEA

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Amidst a sustained focus on secure and orderly international travel, the ministry of external affairs has confirmed that India and the United States are engaged in continuous high-level dialogue regarding migration and mobility.

Official spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed the media on Friday, revealing that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US in the current year, following the deportation of 3,567 individuals throughout 2025.

"I can share that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US so far this year. Last year, that number was 3,567," he said.

The ongoing talks between New Delhi and Washington are centred on a dual objective: facilitating legitimate professional and educational migration while effectively curbing the rise in illegal border crossings and undocumented status.

"We are in continuous dialogue with the US regarding migration and mobility to ensure that legal migration is facilitated while illegal migration is effectively curbed," Jaiswal stated during the weekly briefing. -- ANI

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