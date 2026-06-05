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Mohali office murder caught on CCTV, woman stabbed 30 times

Fri, 05 June 2026
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18:35
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 29-year-old woman was allegedly knifed to death by her colleague and spurned partner inside the office of a private company in Mohali, the horror unfolding in full view of others who tried to stop the attack but could not, police said on Friday.

The brutal assault took place on Thursday evening. The accused, 34-year-old Harjinder Mann, tried to kill himself with the same knife after repeatedly stabbing Dimple. Both were rushed to hospital, where Dimple, who had nearly 30 stab wounds, was declared brought dead, a police official said.

Mann, whose parents live in the US, is recovering from his injuries in hospital and has been booked for murder. Both Mann and Dimple are residents of Patiala, worked at the same office and lived in separate paying guest accommodations in Mohali on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

They had been working together at SRP Logistics, a process-oriented freight brokerage and business support company near Mohali's Bestech Mall, for nearly three years, police said.

Purported CCTV footage from the premises shows in graphic detail what happened -- the accused can be seen approaching Dimple sitting at a computer table, empty chairs to her left and right, from behind and attacking her. An employee seated at a distance appears unaware of the man entering the room. -- PTI

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