HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata close aide Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor

Fri, 05 June 2026
Share:
15:55
image
Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Friday resigned as the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), citing that he was unable to work properly.

Hakim, a former state minister and one of the most prominent faces of the TMC, submitted his resignation amid continuing political churn within the party, following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Sources said the resignation has been forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

Hakim, also an MLA, had been serving as the mayor of KMC since November 2018 and was the first Muslim mayor of the city since Independence. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dust storms wreak havoc across Rajasthan, 4 dead
LIVE! Dust storms wreak havoc across Rajasthan, 4 dead

India's Economy Grows 7.7% in FY26, Q4 GDP Up 7.8%
India's Economy Grows 7.7% in FY26, Q4 GDP Up 7.8%

India's economy registered a robust 7.7 per cent growth in the fiscal year 2025-26, an increase from 7.1 per cent in the previous year, with the January-March quarter alone seeing a 7.8 per cent expansion.

HC Refuses To Hear Plea Against Cockroach Party Protest
HC Refuses To Hear Plea Against Cockroach Party Protest

The Delhi High Court has refused to hear a petition seeking intervention against a protest called by the digital outfit 'Cockroach Janta Party' at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The petition raised concerns about law and order and sought...

Delhi fire: Hotel owner helped Bangladeshis get IDs
Delhi fire: Hotel owner helped Bangladeshis get IDs

The owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel, Lavkesh Bajaj, where a recent fire killed 21 people, was previously arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal stay of Bangladesh nationals by helping them procure fraudulent Indian identity...

Days after admitting glitch, IIT dismisses data breach
Days after admitting glitch, IIT dismisses data breach

IIT-Roorkee, which conducted the exam this year, said that the information circulating on social media 'does not accurately reflect what happened' and alleged an attempt to spread misinformation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO