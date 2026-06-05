Mamata close aide Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor

15:55

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Friday resigned as the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), citing that he was unable to work properly.



Hakim, a former state minister and one of the most prominent faces of the TMC, submitted his resignation amid continuing political churn within the party, following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.



Sources said the resignation has been forwarded to the appropriate authorities.



Hakim, also an MLA, had been serving as the mayor of KMC since November 2018 and was the first Muslim mayor of the city since Independence. PTI