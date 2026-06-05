Karachi is stinking after Eid

15:10

More than a week after Eidul Azha, residents across Karachi are still struggling with the foul smell of decomposing animal waste, raising concerns over the effectiveness of post-Eid sanitation efforts, according to a report by Dawn.



The lingering stench has been reported from several parts of the city, including Nazimabad, Karimabad, Teen Hatti, Guru Mandir, Numaish, Orangi Town, Korangi, District South, District East, and District West. Residents say the problem persists because animal remains remain unattended at some garbage collection points, while several cleaned sites were allegedly not disinfected properly.



During a survey, Dawn found decomposing animal waste at multiple locations in Nazimabad and Orangi Town, while commuters travelling through Karimabad, Teen Hatti, and Guru Mandir complained that the smell continued to linger despite waste being removed from many collection points.



A refrigerator repair technician from Orangi Town described the impact on daily life. "Forget about stepping outside to enjoy fresh air. Even sitting at the dining table inside the house has become difficult," he told Dawn. He recalled mistaking the smell for spoiled food during dinner before his family pointed out that it was coming from nearby garbage dumps.



Residents across Numaish and surrounding areas alleged that civic authorities failed to adequately clean sites after removing sacrificial waste. Meanwhile, in Sector 15-C of Orangi Town, animal remains were reportedly found near the boundary wall of a government girls' college, sparking health concerns among locals.



Near Lasbela Chowk, a woman criticised both citizens and authorities. She told Dawn that people should have disposed of animal waste only at designated collection points, while also questioning why officials were not inspecting neighbourhoods to ensure proper cleanup.



Zeeshan, a private company employee who travels across Karachi daily, said that hardly any area appeared completely free from the stench. Experts told Dawn that simply removing waste is often insufficient, as blood and organic matter seep into roads and soil, requiring thorough washing, disinfectants, bleach, or lime to eliminate odours and reduce disease risks. -- ANI