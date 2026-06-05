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Jolt to BJP as TN vice president quits, backs Annamalai

Fri, 05 June 2026
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Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai/File image
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai/File image
BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan on Friday said he would quit the party to support former Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai, who has 
announced plans to launch his own political movement.

He, along with his supporters, has decided to resign from primary membership of the BJP and extend support to Annamalai in his new political venture.

"I don't wish to fault any leader… we have decided to support Annamalai, who is an energetic and bold leader," Nagarajan told reporters.

Annamalai, who quit the BJP earlier this morning, said he was embarking on a new political journey aimed at ushering in "common man politics," distancing it from personality-driven politics and rejecting sycophancy and hereditary power.

Emphasising the need for such a movement, he said it would not be about a name but about an idea.

"Let's change ourselves, and change will happen naturally… the movement's core principle is 'let's change, let's bring change' (maruvom, maatruvom)," the former IPS officer said in a social media address outlining his political approach.

Following his announcement, Abhilash Gopinath, BJP Yuva Morcha state legal convener, resigned from the party. -- PTI

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