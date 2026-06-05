Indian mission in UK condemns disruption at Chief Justice Surya Kant event

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant/ANI Photo/File image

The High Commission of India in London on Friday issued a statement condemning the disruption caused at an event addressed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during his ongoing visit to the UK.



Kant was addressing a lecture entitled 'Artificial Intelligence and International Law' at Birkbeck, University of London, on Thursday which was followed by an audience interaction.



The event explored the growing relationship between artificial intelligence, legal systems and international governance, examining both the opportunities and challenges AI presents for the future of justice and global regulation.



"A lively discussion followed his address. Thereafter a certain individual tried to disrupt the event," reads the Indian High Commission statement, released on social media.



"Such indecorous audience behaviour is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse.



"Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful," it adds. -- PTI