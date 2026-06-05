India, US to execute first tranche of bilateral trade pact by mid-July: Goyal

17:53





Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal confirmed the timeline while speaking to the media during a press conference after the National Workshop on Seafood Exports in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.



He noted that trade officials from both nations are currently wrapping up discussions to finalise the early phase of the deal, which aims to secure preferential market access for Indian exporters ahead of regional competitors.



The development follows intensive, consecutive rounds of trade negotiations held in the national capital this week.



"We had excellent discussions from the 2nd to the 4th of this month," Goyal said.





"We had a full team of officials from different divisions of trade from the USA in Delhi. I also met with them yesterday, and we are fast-moving towards closing all the open ends, and I think by sometime by the middle of next month or so we should be in a position to execute a very, very vibrant first tranche."



The commerce minister indicated that further high-level engagements will take place in the coming weeks to solidify the remaining components of the initial trade package. -- ANI

India and the United States are on track to execute the first tranche of their bilateral trade agreement by the middle of July.