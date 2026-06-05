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Hotel fire: Owner gave B'deshis his address to get IDs

Fri, 05 June 2026
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The Delhi Police on Friday said that Lovekesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a fire claimed 21 lives, had allegedly allowed two Bangladeshi nationals to use his residential address to obtain Indian identity documents and stay in the country illegally.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police, Bajaj admitted during interrogation that he had knowingly permitted Bangladeshi nationals Sweety Sarkar and her daughter Pushpo Sarkar to use his Chattarpur residence for obtaining Indian identity documents, including a passport, in exchange for money.

The case was registered on January 29, 2025. During the investigation, police found that Sweety Sarkar, Pushpo Sarkar and Pushpo's minor son were allegedly residing in Delhi using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports.

Police said verification of the address furnished by Sweety Sarkar for obtaining an Indian passport led investigators to Bajaj, who allegedly facilitated the process for monetary consideration.

Subsequently, police arrested Lovekesh Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case. Following completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court against the accused persons.

A Police Information Report (PIR) has also been submitted regarding the minor son of Pushpo Sarkar for appropriate legal action as per law.

Meanwhile, Bajaj who owns the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar has been sent to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy in which 28 people also sustained injuries.

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