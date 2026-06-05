Heavy rains, strong winds lash Kerala, damage property, vehicles

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Heavy rains and strong winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Friday, and several tree branches fell down, damaging vehicles and property.



The IMD issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for the day.



The rains are expected to intensify during the weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- for Saturday and three -- Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad -- districts on Sunday.



In view of the red alert, entry to tourist trekking spots and night travel on hilly roads as well as quarrying activities have been prohibited in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.



Holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad and Kasaragod districts on June 6.



For Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state. Besides that, it issued a yellow alert in the remaining six districts of the state. -- PTI