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Govt extends tenure of RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J for two years

Fri, 05 June 2026
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The government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman for another two years.

He was appointed as RBI deputy governor for three years in June 2023.

"The Central Government has re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of two years with effect from June 26, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the central bank said in a statement.

Swaminathan replaced MK Jain, former MD of IDBI Bank.

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors, two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.

The other three deputy governors are Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu and Rohit Jain. -- PTI

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